Motley signed a contract with the Incheon Electroland Elephants of the Korean Basketball League earlier this month, Dario Skerletic of Sportando.com reports.

Motley is overseas for the first time in his career after spending time both at the G League and NBA level since going undrafted out of Baylor in 2017. Before getting the opportunity in Korea, Motley had attended training camp with the Suns in December, only to get cut loose before the start of the season. He'll look to impress in Korea with the hope of garnering renewed interest from NBA teams heading into 2021-22.