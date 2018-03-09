Motley tallied 32 points (13-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Wednesday's 117-105 win over Fort Wayne.

Motley almost had an perfect shooting performance, missing only one three-point attempt on his way to the 32-point mark. The former Baylor star currently sits in the top-five in scoring in the G League at 22.2 points per game. In addition, Motley also averages 9.8 rebounds which is a good indicator that he is able to produce a double-double on every given night.