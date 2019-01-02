Johnathan Motley: Leads game in scoring
Motley (undisclosed) started at power forward Tuesday, finishing with 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a blocked shot in the win over the Stars.
Motley had previously missed time with an undisclosed injury, but he managed to take the court Tuesday and easily led the game in scoring. A dominant big man in his own right, Motley has played his best alongside center Angel Delgado, who finished Tuesday's contest with 19 rebounds. While Motley likely will cede rebounding opportunities so long as he shares the floor with Delgado, the 23-year-old will see an added opportunity for scoring opportunities thanks to the shared responsibilities between players.
