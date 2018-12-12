Johnathan Motley: Posts 33 points in win
Motley finished Monday's win over the Skyforce with 33 points (13-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists.
Motley only continues to build upon his strong 2017-18 G League numbers, averaging 3.6 points (25.8 season average) and 1.6 rebounds (11.2 season average) more per game despite playing a similar amount of minutes. It seems likely the forward won't spend the entire season in the G League, but so long as the Clippers continue to do well on the NBA level, there might not be room for Motley on the 15-man active roster.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...