Motley finished Monday's win over the Skyforce with 33 points (13-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists.

Motley only continues to build upon his strong 2017-18 G League numbers, averaging 3.6 points (25.8 season average) and 1.6 rebounds (11.2 season average) more per game despite playing a similar amount of minutes. It seems likely the forward won't spend the entire season in the G League, but so long as the Clippers continue to do well on the NBA level, there might not be room for Motley on the 15-man active roster.