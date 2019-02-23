Johnathan Williams: Almost finishes with double-double
Williams posted 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in the 115-95 win Friday over Austin.
The two-way big man only played 26 minutes, but he still managed to lead the team in scoring, utterly decimating Austin in the paint. Williams wasn't get much run with the Lakers, so it's quite possible the team could keep their center down in the G League for more reps, which should be a major boost for prospective fantasy owners.
