Williams terminated his contract with Israeli club Maccabi Rishon LeZion on Monday and is expected to sign with an NBA team this week.

John Askounis of Eurohoops.net notes that the Wizards and Celtics are the main teams pursuing Williams, with the big man most likely to end up with a banged-up Washington squad that's down several frontcourt players due to injury. After going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2018, Williams landed a two-way contract with the Lakers and appeared in 24 NBA games as a rookie, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor.