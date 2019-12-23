Johnathan Williams: Eyeing NBA return
Williams terminated his contract with Israeli club Maccabi Rishon LeZion on Monday and is expected to sign with an NBA team this week.
John Askounis of Eurohoops.net notes that the Wizards and Celtics are the main teams pursuing Williams, with the big man most likely to end up with a banged-up Washington squad that's down several frontcourt players due to injury. After going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2018, Williams landed a two-way contract with the Lakers and appeared in 24 NBA games as a rookie, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Rockets' Johnathan Williams: Turns in solid outing•
-
Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Qualifying offer extended•
-
Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Lakers' Johnathan Williams: New career-high rebounding total•
-
Lakers' Johnathan Williams: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Johnathan Williams: Almost finishes with double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...