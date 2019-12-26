Williams signed a contract with the Wizards on Thursday. He is available to play in Thursday's game against the Pistons.

To bolster a roster hit hard by injuries, Washington added Williams. He played overseas earlier this season, appearing in 18 games for Maccabi Rishon Lezion in Israel, averaging 11.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. It's unclear what kind of playing time Williams will receive, but he certainly has an opportunity to be a regular part of the rotation while the Wizards' frontcourt players recover.