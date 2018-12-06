Johnathan Williams: Notches another double-double
Williams scored 25 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds and two assists in the loss Wednesday to Westchester.
Williams was the one redeeming offensive weapon for South Bay, scoring just over a fourth of the team's total points. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 19.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks through 12 games this season.
