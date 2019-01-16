Johnathan Williams: Registers mundane double-double
Williams scored 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-11 FT) and tallied 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in the 113-106 win Tuesday over the Hustle.
Williams has missed just three games with South Bay this season, averaging 15.4 points and 8.3 rebounds through 28.5 minutes. The forward has seen his scoring drastically decline through the month of December, in part due to the increase in depth along the Lakers' second unit. Still though, it's hard to imagine the two-way player will have a significant run with NBA Lakers if he can't drastically improve his numbers during the second half of the season.
