Johnathan Williams: Tallies double-double despite loss
Williams registered 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the loss Thursday to Salt Lake City.
Williams has seen minutes with the Lakers and the team's G League affiliate in the past three weeks, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the center dominated his opposition Thursday. He's unlikely to see a ton of minutes on any given night in the G League considering Williams could be soak up time at the NBA level, but when he's playing he is certainly a relevant fantasy asset in most formats.
