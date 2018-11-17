Williams registered 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the loss Thursday to Salt Lake City.

Williams has seen minutes with the Lakers and the team's G League affiliate in the past three weeks, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the center dominated his opposition Thursday. He's unlikely to see a ton of minutes on any given night in the G League considering Williams could be soak up time at the NBA level, but when he's playing he is certainly a relevant fantasy asset in most formats.