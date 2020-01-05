Johnathan Williams: Waived by Washington
Williams was waived by the Wizards after Saturday's win over the Nuggets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Williams latched on with the Wizards just after Christmas, but he's set rejoin the free-agent pool after averaging 4.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes over five games.
