Davis was selected by the Wizards with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 rebounds over the course of a brilliant sophomore season with the Wisconsin Badgers, Davis now finds himself as a member of the Wizards. The 6-foot-5 guard joins Bradley Beal, Tomas Satoransky and Ish Smith in Washington's backcourt. With Beal's future with the team up in the air and Satoransky likely not in the long-term plans, Davis has a shot at seeing big minutes during his rookie season -- particularly if Beal is moved. However, with players like Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Corey Kispert on the roster, Davis will still have plenty of competition for touches.