Hamilton scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT) and secured 12 rebounds along with five blocked shots in the loss Tuesday to the Blue Coats.

Hamilton actually ceded the starting opportunity to Jon Horford, who was playing in only his second game since injuring his back earlier in January, but Hamilton still wound up playing four more minutes than his starting teammate. The defensive exploits of Hamilton will likely guarantee him at least 20 minutes a night, but so long as the Drive seem content to figure out what they have in Horford, the former two-way big man might struggle to see additional opportunities regardless of his success.