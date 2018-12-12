Johnny Hamilton: Finishes with another double-double
Hamilton scored 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in the loss Monday to the Mad Ants.
Hamilton has seen his minutes tick upwards in recent games thanks to injuries to Jon Horford (shoulder) and Jovan Mooring (wrist). Through 14 games, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks, but all three of those numbers have jumped by at least a point or more in the last two weeks.
