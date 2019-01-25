Johnny Hamilton: Game postponed
Thursday's road game versus the Maine Red Claws was postponed due to a water leak in the roof of the Portland Expo.
A make-up date has yet to be determined. Hamilton is averaging 15.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists through six games in January.
