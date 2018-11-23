Hamilton finished the win Wednesday over the Herd with 21 points, 13 rebounds, six blocked shots and four assists.

Hamilton was easily the team's biggest star during the win, leading the Drive in scoring, rebounding and blocks despite coming off the bench. Jon Horford got the start at center, but given the 27-year-old only played 19 minutes, Hamilton projects as the big man to own in nearly all fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories