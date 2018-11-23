Johnny Hamilton: Strong performance in win
Hamilton finished the win Wednesday over the Herd with 21 points, 13 rebounds, six blocked shots and four assists.
Hamilton was easily the team's biggest star during the win, leading the Drive in scoring, rebounding and blocks despite coming off the bench. Jon Horford got the start at center, but given the 27-year-old only played 19 minutes, Hamilton projects as the big man to own in nearly all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.