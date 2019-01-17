Hamilton tallied 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot in the 116-88 loss to Long Island on Wednesday.

Hamilton was about the only starter able to put together a productive stat line, as the depleted Drive roster was utterly flummoxed by Long Island. Hamilton continues to be one of the more reliable centers in the G League, averaging 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in 25 games this season, both numbers that have seen a substantial jump in the last month.