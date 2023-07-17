Juzang, who missed the Jazz's 115-101 loss to the Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League due to a left quadriceps contusion, became an unrestricted free agent June 8 after Utah renounced his rights, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Before sitting out Sunday, Juzang appeared in two Salt Lake City Summer League games as well as the Jazz's first four contests in Las Vegas, averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23.4 minutes while shooting 50.7 percent from the field during that stretch. According to Jones, the Jazz renounced Juzang's rights in order to free up cap space to sign Jordan Clarkson to an extension, but Utah still has one of its three dedicated two-way slots available and could use it to re-sign the UCLA product. Juzang appeared in just 18 games with the Jazz as an undrafted rookie a season ago and could once again be ticketed for extended time in the G League in 2023-24 if Utah elects to bring him back.