Davis accumulated 30 points (10-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's win over the Swarm.

Davis stepped into a leading role for Lakeland, which was down several key players, to have easily his best performance of the season. Considering he's averaging just 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game on the season, it's unlikely that Davis'll replicate Saturday's scoring output anytime soon.