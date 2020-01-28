Jon Davis: Drops 30 off bench
Davis accumulated 30 points (10-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's win over the Swarm.
Davis stepped into a leading role for Lakeland, which was down several key players, to have easily his best performance of the season. Considering he's averaging just 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game on the season, it's unlikely that Davis'll replicate Saturday's scoring output anytime soon.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...