Davis failed to score but provided two assists and one rebound in 14 minutes during Friday's loss to Long Island.

Davis was virtually nonexistent on offense, the one assist his lone contribution on the night. The 23-year-old has struggled with his shot throughout the season and is hitting just 37.6 percent of his field-goals and 28.6 percent of his threes on the year. At this point, Davis' on the fringes of the rotation and doesn't appear to have an inroad to a large enough workload to make a consistent fantasy impact.