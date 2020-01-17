Jon Davis: Ineffective off bench
Davis scored two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's win over Windy City.
Davis was unable to do much and saw just 18 minutes despite Lakeland only having eight available players. Davis has underwhelmed this season and is making just 35.7 percent of his shots from the field and a woeful 24.4 percent of his attempts from three. Overall, he's generating 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.
