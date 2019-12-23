Davis posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes Saturday against Windy City.

The only blemish on Davis' stat line were the five turnovers he committed. The 23-year-old's provided solid minutes for Lakeland's wing unit and is posting averages of 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.2 minutes this season.