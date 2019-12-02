Jon Davis: Scores 15 points off bench
Davis supplied 15 points (4-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes Sunday against the Blue Coats.
Davis unleashed a flurry of threes to no avail, though he nonetheless managed to finish second on Lakeland in points. The 23-year-old gunner's struggled with his shot all season and has been unable to provide much in the way of complementary production with his shot not falling. Thorugh nine games, Davis' contributing 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from behind the arc in 22.1 minutes.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...