Davis supplied 15 points (4-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes Sunday against the Blue Coats.

Davis unleashed a flurry of threes to no avail, though he nonetheless managed to finish second on Lakeland in points. The 23-year-old gunner's struggled with his shot all season and has been unable to provide much in the way of complementary production with his shot not falling. Thorugh nine games, Davis' contributing 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from behind the arc in 22.1 minutes.