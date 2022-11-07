Elmore produced seven points (2-8 FG. 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes Sunday's 120-99 loss to the Wolves.

Elmore was able to push through cold-shooting to make a positive impact for the Lakers, stuffing the stat sheet and flirting with a double-double. However, Elmore was outperformed by backup point guard Jamaree Bouyea, who logged a double-double in 32 minutes after putting together a strong opening night performance, which could be concerning for Elmore's workload going forward.