Elmore tallied 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 120-116 win over the Ignite.

Elmore came up just one assist shy of his fifth double-double of the regular season to go with 12 points on 33 percent shooting. The 27-year-old guard has now dished out at least seven assists in six straight games while also scoring in double figures in 12 out of his last 13.