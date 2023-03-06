Elmore secured 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), 16 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes of Saturday's 112-109 loss to Iowa.

Although Elmore struggled with his shot Saturday, he took over the role of primary facilitator, pacing the Skyforce with 16 assists while nabbing a pair of steals. He has been fantastic since stepping into the first unit following the departure of Jamaree Bouyea, averaging 13.5 points, 12.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 37.5 minutes in his last two appearances.