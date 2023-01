Elmore tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes of Wednesday's 132-120 win over Texas.

Elmore put together his best performance of the regular season, nabbing bench-highs in points, assists and steals in just 26 minutes. Although he has struggled to maintain a consistent role with Sioux Falls, Wednesday's outing could earn him some extra run going forward.