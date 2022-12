Elmore registered five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), two assists and one block in 17 minutes of Wednesday's 108-105 win over Grand Rapids.

Elmore has struggled to put together many strong outings and has seen his role decrease because of it, having now gone six straight games without logging more than 20 minutes. He will have to string together a few good performances if he wants to work his way back to his early-season role.