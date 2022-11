Elmore recorded 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes of Tuesday's 126-111 loss to the Charge.

Elmore stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday, tallying a team high in assists while tying for the team high in steals. Through nine appearances, Elmore has averaged 8.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.2 minutes per game.