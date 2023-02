Elmore secured 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and a block over 42 minutes of Friday's 114-96 win over the G League Knicks.

Elmore was incredible once again Friday, coming up one rebound shy of his first triple-double. With DJ Stewart (wrist) sidelined and the trio of Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Jamaree Bouyea up in the NBA, Elmore has taken the brunt of the offensive load and should continue to put up strong numbers.