Elmore posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes of Saturday's 118-95 win over the Cruise.

Elmore did all of his damage from beyond the arc with all of his made field goals coming from deep. Despite shifting to a bench role with Nikola Jovic back with the team, Elmore was incredibly effective and even tied for the team-high in assists.