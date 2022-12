Elmore did not score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes of Tuesday's 108-91 win over Greensboro.

Elmore struggled to make the most of his limited minutes, failing to score but grabbing a pair of steals and assists in just 21 minutes. Elmore has averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 assists in 23.9 minutes per game this season.