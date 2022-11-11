Elmore posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3PT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 13 minutes of Thursday's 127-117 victory over Fort Wayne.

Elmore was replaced by early-season standout Jamaree Bouyea in the starting lineup Thursday and saw a significantly smaller role, logging just 13 minutes after playing 27 and 32 minutes in the Skyforce's first two contests. Considering Elmore was once again outplayed by Boyuea, it is difficult to imagine Elmore returning to the starting lineup anytime soon.