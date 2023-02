Elmore logged 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block over 29 minutes of Tuesday's 112-92 loss to Long Island.

Elmore was incredibly efficient Tuesday, shooting 66.7 percent from the field while leading Sioux Falls in assists. In 16 regular season appearances, Elmore has averaged 7.9 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 21.4 minutes per game.