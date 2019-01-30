Jon Horford: Grabs 12 rebounds in 20 minutes
Horford tallied six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes of action Tuesday during the loss to Delaware.
Horford returned from a back injury earlier last week, but he hasn't logged more than 20 minutes in a contest since his return despite finding his way into the starting rotation. Grand Rapids has experimented with their depth for much of the season, so expect Horford to continue to ramp up his workload before truly earning a spot in the starting rotation.
