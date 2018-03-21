Jon Horford: Minor contributor
Horford registered six points (3-7 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block through 12 minutes of action during Tuesday's 104-93 win at Windy City.
Horford has been a minor contributor to Grand Rapids all season long and Tuesday's performance was no different. The brother of Al Horford is averaging 4.3 points and 6.4 rebounds across 32 games played this year.
