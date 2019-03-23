Horford was held out of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Coats thanks to a right ankle injury.

Horford simply hasn't been able to stay healthy this season, missing time with back, shoulder and now, an ankle injury. The 27-year-old has played in just 21 games this year, averaging 3.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 17.5 minutes per game.