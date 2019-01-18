Jon Horford: Not with team Wednesday
Horford (back) was not listed with the team on Wednesday.
That makes two straight absences for the big man. It's been somewhat of a lost season for Horford, who missed multiple weeks in December with a shoulder injury, but played in the five games after only to suffer another ailment, this time to the back, in recent days.
