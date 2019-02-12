Jon Horford: Out Tuesday
Horford (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's loss to the Swarm.
Horford played 18 minutes in Saturday's win over Windy City, so it's fair to suggest the big man might have suffered another injury in the wake of the victory. The Drive will play one more game prior to the week-long G League break, so expect Horford to be limited in some capacity, should he return, with the opportunity to take an extended rest just on the horizon.
