Jon Horford: Plays four minutes in return
Horford (undisclosed) played four minutes in the win Wednesday over the BayHawks.
It's telling that even in a 30-point blowout, Horford only played four minutes, his first action since suffering an undisclosed injury right before the G League All-Star break. Horford has rarely been able to play in back-to-back contests, and true to form , the big man was held out during the following Friday's contest.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.