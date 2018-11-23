Horford piled on seven points and 10 rebounds in the Wednesday win over the Herd.

Horford displayed a bit of range, connecting on one of his two three point attempts in the win, but it's worth noting the Grand Rapids center posted those numbers in just under 20 minutes of play. So long as the Drive continue to divvy up their players' minutes sporadically, Horford will likely struggle to be a consistent source of fantasy production.