Jon Octeus: Scores 12 points

Octeus scored 12 points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), collected two assists and two rebounds in Windy City's 119-110 win over Delaware on Wednesday.

Octeus saw nearly 31 minutes of action on Wednesday and didn't impress so much as "filled in". Octeus only scored four points in the first half, but he later picked up some of the second half bench slack. His five points in the third quarter helped Windy City stabilize somewhat after allowing the Blue Coats to outscore the Bulls by 13 in the third quarter to wrestle away a lead heading into the fourth. Octeus isn't the flashiest prospect considering he's only averaging 5.0 points through 25 contest this season, but given the bump in minutes Wednesday his production was solid.