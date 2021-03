Teske ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's win over Iowa.

Teske scored in double digits for the fifth time this season but hadn't done that since Feb. 21 in a win over Agua Caliente. Teske has been struggling in terms of consistency, however, and it's hard to rely on him for sustained production.