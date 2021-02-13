Teske notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 29 minutes in Thursday's loss against Austin.

Teske was one of five Lakeland players that scored in double digits in the season opener, and despite the fact that his contributions weren't as consistent as the ones from other players, he left his mark on both ends of the court. Teske also ended as one of the players that saw more minutes for Lakeland, being surpassed only by Andrew Rowsey, who logged 35 minutes.