Jonah Bolden: Will remain overseas for 2017-18 season
Bolden will remain overseas for the 2017-18 season, international reporter David Pick reports.
Bolden was drafted by the 76ers with the 36th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but they'll opt to stash him overseas for another season in order to aid in his development. More specifically, he'll be playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League, which allows him to play for former NBA coach David Blatt. Look for the Sixers to reevaluate their roster at the completion of the upcoming season before determining if they'll bring Bolden over for the 2018-19 campaign.
