Jonas Jerebko: Plans to join Golden State
Jerebko is planning to sign with the Warriors once he clears waivers Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 31-year-old was waived by Utah on Saturday following his first year with the team. He played a solid role off the pine, even drawing 19 starts, averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent beyond the arc in 15.3 minutes. Assuming he joins the defending NBA Champions as planned, Jerebko could see similar run behind Draymond Green at power forward, especially in blowouts.
