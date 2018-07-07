Jerebko was waived by the Jazz on Saturday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Jerebko's release comes just days before his salary for next season would be guaranteed. In his lone season for Utah last year he put up 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while playing 74 tilts. His release opens up 15 minutes per game, which figures to be split between Thabo Sefolosha and Georges Niang, unless the Jazz bring in another forward to replace him. If Jerebko goes unclaimed in the waiver process he'll become a free agent.