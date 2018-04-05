Jonathan Gibson: Signs with Boston for remainder of season

Gibson has signed a contract with the Celtics for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

This news comes in the wake of Kyrie Irving (knee) undergoing surgery and being sidelined for the remainder of the regular and postseason. Gibson most recently played in China, posting 33.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 38.6 minutes per game. He also made 3.9 threes per game at a 37.4 percent mark. When both Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin (illness) are healthy, it seems doubtful Gibson will see significant run, however.