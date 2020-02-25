Jonathan Kasibabu: Another double-double

Kasibabu supplied 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's win over Greensboro.

Kasibabu excelled on the inside, generating his second consecutive double-double. He continues to impress in his newly found starting role and is averaging 16.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over his past two outings.