Jonathan Kasibabu: Double-doubles in loss

Kasibabu recorded 12 points (2-3 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's tilt with College Park.

Kasibabu turned out a solid performance, generating his first double-double of the season in 25 minutes of run. He's providing steady backup power forward minutes for Long Island and is averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.0 minute across four G-League games.