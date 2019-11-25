Jonathan Kasibabu: Double-doubles in loss
Kasibabu recorded 12 points (2-3 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's tilt with College Park.
Kasibabu turned out a solid performance, generating his first double-double of the season in 25 minutes of run. He's providing steady backup power forward minutes for Long Island and is averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.0 minute across four G-League games.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...